The publisher PixelHeart seems to be gearing up to make an announcement about its upcoming Ghost 'n Goblins-esque title Gladmort, putting out a video today asking for the community's help to take the Neo Geo game even further and promising more news shortly.

Gladmort, in case you've never heard of it, is a promising run 'n gunner that is scheduled to come to the Neo Geo MVS, Neo Geo AES, and Neo Geo-CD in 2024, and is being developed by Chips on Steroids — who previously made Neotris.

It was originally announced back in May 2023 on Twitter and was later shown off at a couple of French gaming conventions, including Stunfest 2023 and Retro Gaming Play 2024, with some videos and images from the game surfacing at these events.

PixelHeart itself hasn't shared much about the title on social media in terms of official screenshots or trailers, but that all seems to be about to change, with the company posting a video that seems to indicate some official news is finally on the way.





⏳⏳⏳ See you in a few days… Our bad guy needs your support in 2024⏳⏳⏳ See you in a few days… pic.twitter.com/gIwitK2VhA April 24, 2024

The short message featured in the video reads:

"Our bad guy needs your support in 2024. Help us take the game further. May 2024. Neo Geo."

As you'll no doubt notice, Gladmort isn't explicitly named in the video — likely in an attempt to add a further bit of mystery to the announcement — but one of the characters that is displayed in the background seems to be a 1:1 match the protagonist as shown in some of the public demos.

We're not entirely sure what this announcement will be, but judging from the reference to "support" and "help", we suspect it may have something to do with crowdfunding.