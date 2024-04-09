TR Fight Stick has confirmed that its IndieGoGo campaign for the Octopus Arcade Stick has been fully funded, hitting its top goal of $150,000 with the support of 539 backers.

With this announcement comes confirmation that the stick will also support Genesis/Mega Drive and SuperGun, bringing the total number of compatible platforms to more than 20.

Here's the list of confirmed supported systems:

Dreamcast

PC

RetroPie

Nintendo Switch

MiSTer

Sega Saturn

Original Xbox

Xbox 360

Analogue Pocket

Neo Geo

PS1

PS2

PS3

PS4

PS5

NES

SNES

PC Engine / TG-16

N64

GameCube

Mega Drive / Genesis

SuperGun

It has also been revealed that TR Fight Stick will use CNC'd aluminium in the manufacturing process. "Our Octopus Arcade Stick is a testament to our commitment to detail and quality," says company CEO Yunus Emre.

With the crowdfunding campaign completed, future sales will take place on the company's official website.