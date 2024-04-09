Fully-Funded Octopus Arcade Stick Will Support Over 20 Different Platforms 1
TR Fight Stick has confirmed that its IndieGoGo campaign for the Octopus Arcade Stick has been fully funded, hitting its top goal of $150,000 with the support of 539 backers.

With this announcement comes confirmation that the stick will also support Genesis/Mega Drive and SuperGun, bringing the total number of compatible platforms to more than 20.

Here's the list of confirmed supported systems:

  • Dreamcast
  • PC
  • RetroPie
  • Nintendo Switch
  • MiSTer
  • Sega Saturn
  • Original Xbox
  • Xbox 360
  • Analogue Pocket
  • Neo Geo
  • PS1
  • PS2
  • PS3
  • PS4
  • PS5
  • NES
  • SNES
  • PC Engine / TG-16
  • N64
  • GameCube
  • Mega Drive / Genesis
  • SuperGun

It has also been revealed that TR Fight Stick will use CNC'd aluminium in the manufacturing process. "Our Octopus Arcade Stick is a testament to our commitment to detail and quality," says company CEO Yunus Emre.

With the crowdfunding campaign completed, future sales will take place on the company's official website.