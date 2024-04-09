TR Fight Stick has confirmed that its IndieGoGo campaign for the Octopus Arcade Stick has been fully funded, hitting its top goal of $150,000 with the support of 539 backers.
With this announcement comes confirmation that the stick will also support Genesis/Mega Drive and SuperGun, bringing the total number of compatible platforms to more than 20.
Here's the list of confirmed supported systems:
- Dreamcast
- PC
- RetroPie
- Nintendo Switch
- MiSTer
- Sega Saturn
- Original Xbox
- Xbox 360
- Analogue Pocket
- Neo Geo
- PS1
- PS2
- PS3
- PS4
- PS5
- NES
- SNES
- PC Engine / TG-16
- N64
- GameCube
- Mega Drive / Genesis
- SuperGun
It has also been revealed that TR Fight Stick will use CNC'd aluminium in the manufacturing process. "Our Octopus Arcade Stick is a testament to our commitment to detail and quality," says company CEO Yunus Emre.
With the crowdfunding campaign completed, future sales will take place on the company's official website.