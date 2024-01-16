Subscribe to Time Extension on

We recently went hands-on with the Octopus Arcade Stick, a controller which aims to be the only arcade stick you'll ever need.

While the unit we demoed only worked on the Dreamcast, the team behind it is looking to make it compatible with as many systems as possible – assuming its crowdfunding stretch goals are met.

The campaign currently has just under two days left and has raised $96,930 against an initial goal of $12,000 (it passed that first target in under 6 hours).

We already knew that Saturn, Xbox and Neo Geo support was in the cards, but TR Fight Stick has now revealed more stretch goals:

Furthermore, the company has outlined plans to factor in feedback from testers and the general fighting game community.

"In response to the expanding platform compatibility and valuable feedback from our prototype testers and community, we've updated the control panel layout," a TR Fight Stick representative told Time Extension. "It now includes more buttons, and the OLED screen has been repositioned to the center, enhancing both functionality and balance while maintaining our signature 'green goblin' look. We’re confident that these design enhancements will significantly elevate the Octopus and the gaming experience for our backers."

You can see the revised layout below.