Subscribe to Time Extension on

Turkish company TR has announced it is launching an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign for its new Octopus Fight Stick controller.

This bespoke stick will work with Dreamcast, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, MiSTer and more, and uses a wired connection to keep input latency as low as possible.

Analogue and digital control modes are available, and you'll be able to change the face plate to suit your own personal taste.

However, the most exciting feature, in our opinion, is the built-in Dreamcast VMU (complete with a backlit screen), which offers storage space for ten separate memory card profiles. That could make this the ultimate fighting controller for Dreamcast fans.

The campaign kicks off on November 18th.