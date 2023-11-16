Game Arts' epic RPG Grandia is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this month on November 21st (thanks Gematsu!).

The classic RPG was originally released on the Sega Saturn in Japan back in 1997, before being ported to the PlayStation 1 two years later.

It has since spawned a number of other games within the same series including two PS2 sequels Grandia II and Grandia III, spin-offs (like Grandia: Digital Museum, Grandia: Parallel Trippers, Grandia Xtreme, and Grandia Online), and an HD remaster that was released on Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs in 2019.

In case you're unfamiliar, the game focuses on the story of a young wannabe adventurer named Justin, who inherits a magic stone that takes him on a journey to faraway lands to uncover the secret of a lost civilization.

The version being released is an emulated version of the PlayStation port of the title as opposed to the HD remaster, which never received a release on the console for reasons that escape us. It will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier and already has a PlayStation store page set up ahead of the big day.