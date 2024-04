FPGA developer Jotego has updated the beta version of his JTSHOUSE core for Analogue Pocket and MiSTer, bringing support for five more Namco arcade titles.

The titles include a mixture of tank-related action and sporting games.

The new games are:

Blazer

Tank Force

Face Off

Pro Tennis World Court

Pro Yakyuu World Stadium

The core isn't available to the general public as yet and can only be obtained via Jotego's Patreon.