Nintendo's iconic NES light gun shooter Duck Hunt turns 40 today.

Inspired by Nintendo's 1976 Duck Hunt electro-mechanical arcade game, it was first released on the Famicom in Japan on April 21st, 1984.

It would first be released in North America as an arcade game before becoming a launch title for the NES when it was released in the West in October 1985.

this dog started laughing at us.

Built around the NES Zapper – arguably one of the most famous light gun accessories of all time – Duck Hunt sold a staggering 28 million copies worldwide.

Amazingly, Nintendo never released a sequel, but it has paid tribute to Duck Hunt over the years via franchises such as Smash Bros. and WarioWare.