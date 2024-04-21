Nintendo's iconic NES light gun shooter Duck Hunt turns 40 today.
Inspired by Nintendo's 1976 Duck Hunt electro-mechanical arcade game, it was first released on the Famicom in Japan on April 21st, 1984.
It would first be released in North America as an arcade game before becoming a launch title for the NES when it was released in the West in October 1985.
Built around the NES Zapper – arguably one of the most famous light gun accessories of all time – Duck Hunt sold a staggering 28 million copies worldwide.
Amazingly, Nintendo never released a sequel, but it has paid tribute to Duck Hunt over the years via franchises such as Smash Bros. and WarioWare.