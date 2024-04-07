A selection of sealed NES games has just sold for incredible prices on eBay, with one example – Castlevania – fetching more than $90,000.

The auctions were spotted by Digital Eclipse staffer Chris Kohler, who noted that the origin of the games appeared to be an estate sale in Dallas, Texas.

"So there was a minor happening in the collecting world over the last couple of weeks," Kohler says. "Seems like a couple people hit the jackpot at an estate sale in the Dallas area and came away with some unbelievable sealed games that sold for massive prices."

Castlevania sold for a staggering $90,100 – "literally the highest-priced game ever sold on eBay," says Kohler – while Kid Icarus went for an almost-as-high total of $81,988.36.

BurgerTime – which, according to Kohler, "is one of the hardest NES games to find sealed in its original hangtab printing" – sold for $11,377.