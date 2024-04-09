The legendary theme park sim RollerCoaster Tycoon celebrated its 25th anniversary last month, but it seems it isn't through marking the occasion just yet.

Recently, it announced that it has cut the price on a bunch of games from the series on Steam, allowing you to experience the series's ups & downs for yourself.

The sale includes versions of the first two games including RollerCoaster Tycoon Deluxe (£1.19), RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack (£1.74), and RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic (£3.74) — the latter of which is a combination of RollerCoaster Tycoon Deluxe & 2). These are all compatible with the fanmade OpenRCT2 project, which also introduces a bunch of new content to the games as well as bug fixes.





Now through 4/22, all RollerCoaster Tycoon games are on sale on Steam! 🎉



Browse games: pic.twitter.com/iS7BAiwZlj We decided a couple of weeks wasn't enough. We're celebrating #RCT25 until April 22nd! 🎢Now through 4/22, all RollerCoaster Tycoon games are on sale on Steam! 🎉Browse games: https://t.co/Pbc9Is1zF2 April 8, 2024

You can also buy the third game in the series RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition for a slightly reduced price (£4.49) as part of the same sale, or purchase one of the worst games in the series RollerCoaster Tycoon World Deluxe Edition (£2.99) to gift to one of your enemies.

The sale will end on April 22nd at 10am PT.