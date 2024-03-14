Indie developers Broke Studio and GGS Studio Creation are following up on their Genesis / Mega Drive action platformer The Cursed Knight with The Cursed Legacy, a game which mixes run-and-gun mechanics with some unique 2D gameplay innovations, such as the ability to shoot from behind cover.

As you can see from the footage below, it's looking very promising indeed and should prove to be yet another decent homebrew title for Sega's 16-bit console.

The latest news is that the developers have released the cover art for the game:

The project has flown under our radar somewhat, as a demo was released a while back, showing off the game's early development.

The Cursed Knight was also released for the PC via Steam, so there's a good chance this sequel will also make the leap.

