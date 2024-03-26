The classic '90s Star Wars title Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire is coming to PS5 / PS4 as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog (thanks, Gematsu).

A sequel to the FMV-based rail shooter Rebel Assault, The Hidden Empire arrived on PC CD-ROM in 1995, and was ported to the PS1 a year later. As well as piloting a range of rebel craft – including a B-Wing, Y-Wing and even a Corellian Transport – there are on-foot sections to tackle as well.





PS5:

PS4: pic.twitter.com/qQfL0hOIu4 The PS1 game Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire is coming to PS5 / PS4 via the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog. Release date listed as April 16, 2024.PS5: https://t.co/y9wOfQXmkC PS4: https://t.co/oSgTKk9VPy March 26, 2024

The gameplay is limited to aiming, shooting and dodging, as the player's path throughout each pre-rendered stage is predetermined. Hidden Empire was noteworthy for being the first use of live-action Star Wars footage since 1983's Return of the Jedi.

The release date is listed as April 16th, 2024.