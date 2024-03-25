Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series is now 30 years old – the first instalment, The Elder Scrolls: Arena, launched on March 25th, 1994.

Released exclusively for MS-DOS PCs, it used a combination of 3D environments and 2D sprites to create a rich and complex world to explore and would be followed by The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall in 1996.

2002's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind arguably took the franchise to new heights both critically and commercially, but it would be 2006's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion which catapulted the series into AAA status; available on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3, and is estimated to have sold 9.5 million copies worldwide since its release.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was even more acclaimed; Bethesda's Todd Howard claims it has sold a staggering 60 million units to date. In 2014, the series went online with The Elder Scrolls Online, which continues to receive expansions to this very day.

When did your adventure in Tamriel begin? Were you there from the very beginning, or did you join when the series hit big on consoles? Let us know with a comment below.