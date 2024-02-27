Mega Final Fight dev Mauro Xavier has revealed that he is in the early stages of creating an RPG for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

The title is called Into the Darkness, and is giving us serious Dungeons & Dragons / Dungeon Master vibes.

He's only shown off an inventory screen so far and is keen to state that he must first concentrate on finishing his port of Capcom's 1989 side-scrolling fighter before he focuses on this new project completely.



There's a lot more to come and I have other tricks up my sleeve, but let's take it slow so that nothing goes off the rails, as I still need to complete Final Fight MD. This screen is a preview of the inventory of my new game for SEGA Mega Drive: Into the Darkness.There's a lot more to come and I have other tricks up my sleeve, but let's take it slow so that nothing goes off the rails, as I still need to complete Final Fight MD. pic.twitter.com/Uu8IEPDvXA February 25, 2024

"Let's say it's somewhere between a Dungeon Crawler + RPG + action FPS," is how he describes the project. "As for the character's appearance in the inventory, I won't be able to prioritize that at the moment, but if I have space left in the ROM I will make him change his appearance according to the item used."

He adds: "I intend to tell the story of a wizard, but as he is versatile, he can act as if he were a warrior, cleric, thief or other classes. When I have a sense of the space the game will occupy, I will then see if it will be possible to add more characters."

Xavier also revealed this month that Mega Final Fight – a port to the Mega Drive – might even get Capcom's official blessing.

Brazilian developer Xavier is hoping to provide players with the definitive Final Fight experience with the port. "I've always liked Final Fight, in addition to enjoying a good challenge, so I think the biggest reason for us making this port was to develop a game I like and at the same time learn more about the Mega Drive and SGDK programming."