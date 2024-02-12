Released in 2008, Metal Gear Solid Mobile was created by Ideaworks3D, Ltd. for Qualcomm's BREW (Binary Runtime Environment for Wireless) platform.

You can be forgiven for not having heard about it, as its release was limited to a few handsets – including the ill-fated Nokia N-Gage, which gained bonus content and additional controls.

While the name suggests that it's a port of the original Metal Gear Solid, it's actually set between the events of Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and sees Solid Snake and Otacon's anti-Metal Gear organization Philanthropy aiming to eradicate all Metal Gears.

As you can see from the footage below, the visuals and gameplay are very much on par with the PlayStation version:

Subscribe to Time Extension on

If you fancy trying out this unique piece of Metal Gear history, then we've got some good news – it has been dumped and preserved from a Motorola V3m phone and can now be played via emulation:

You are pretty good! Thanks to kind help of @markfeuerborn , the full BREW version of Metal Gear Solid Mobile has been dumped and preserved from Motorola V3M mobile phone. Get it here https://t.co/MfFyw8P9zj . Attached footage using Melange emulator running under WSA. pic.twitter.com/2Qpy52DQru February 5, 2024

The bad news? Well, beyond being a unique piece of history, it's not a good game. The controls are terrible and the story feels like it's been taken from an unofficial fan-fiction. Even so, having a full-3D Metal Gear solid on your phone was something of a revelation back in 2008, so if you fancy checking it out, head in this direction.