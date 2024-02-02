The video game-inspired clothing brand Insert Coin has announced on its blog that a bunch of new Sega-related items are now available to both buy and pre-order from its store.

This new collection includes clothing based on classic Sega titles like Crazy Taxi, Super Monkey Ball, Jet Set Radio, and Streets of Rage, and a bunch of enamel pins featuring characters like AiAi, Beat, and Gum (as well as some delicious-looking floor chicken). So if you feel like wearing your love of Sega loud and proud, it might be worth heading over to the Insert Coin store now to check out the full range.





Bag your favourites now, exclusively on our store… TO BE THIS GOOD TAKES OUR @SEGA RETRO COLLECTION…We’ve added a stack of new designs to our official SEGA range – including Streets Of Rage, Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi and Super Monkey Ball.Bag your favourites now, exclusively on our store… pic.twitter.com/ZLruD339rF February 2, 2024

The enamel pin accessories are available to purchase now, whereas the items of clothing are currently listed for pre-order and are expected to be shipped sometime in mid-to-late March.

Here's the full list of all the new arrivals:

