A brand new computer game based on the classic children's TV show Knightmare is currently in development for the ZX Spectrum and is expected to arrive later this year in either April or May.

The unofficial project is the work of the hobbyist developer QuentinPSausages, who has jokingly claimed the title is the result of a 37-year-old grudge over his disappointment at Activision's 1987 original (which was published on ZX Spectrum, Amstrad CPC, and Commodore 64). This was a game that was primarily known at the time for its incredible difficulty and trial-and-error gameplay.

QuentinPSausages recently shared a video of his progress over on Twitter, and from the looks of it, it is set to be an interesting take on the classic series, with the short 40-second clip showing players defusing bombs, collecting keys to open gates, and answering riddles.

After many late nights' work, I finally have something that's starting to look like a game! Much work to do - particularly on the graphics - but please enjoy this video showing the progress I've made February 7, 2024

Knightmare, in case you've never heard of it, was an innovative children's TV show, hosted by the British actor Hugo Myatt, which was aired between 1987 to 1994.

The show saw four children teaming up to embark on a fantasy medieval adventure, with one player out of the group of four donning "the Helmet of Justice" (a headpiece that obstructs their vision) while the others would attempt to lead them through the various puzzles and challenges they encounter.

The show was notable for its use of blue screen chroma key technology and featured locations that were created using a combination of computer-generated imagery and hand-drawn elements projected onto a screen. It was a huge hit back when it was originally aired and still has a strong cult following to this day.

We'll try and keep you posted when the game is made available to play.