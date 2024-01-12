Update [Fri 12th Jan, 2024 12:30 GMT]: AYANEO has revealed the chipsets and pricing for its upcoming Next Lite handheld, which is the first non-Valve device to run SteamOS.

The unit's entry-level option comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chipset,16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and costs $299.

The mid-range model also has an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chipset and 16GB of RAM, but offers 512GB of storage. That version will cost $349.

Finally, the top-level spec is packing the more powerful AMD Ryzen 7 4800U chipset, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It costs $399.

As well as revealing this info, AYANEO has explained a little more about how SteamOS will function on the device. The company's bespoke 'Holo OS' will make it possible, and users have the option to install Windows on the device if they so wish.

Original Story [Wed 10th Jan, 2024 19:30 GMT]: Valve's Steam Deck has become something of a sensation since it launched a while back, giving players the chance to take their Steam libraries on the road with them – as well as doubling up as an amazing emulation platform.

We've seen a host of Windows-based handheld PCs appear in the same time frame, each of which has been described by the gaming press (including us, oops) as a Steam Deck rival.

However, this isn't really the case, as Steam Deck is the only product in its class which feels like it is built around portable play. While it's perfectly possible to install the Windows Steam client on, say, the AYANEO Air Pro or OneXPlayer 2, you're never getting the same UI experience; navigating that Windows UI is often a pain as it expects you to be using a mouse and keyboard.

However, AYANEO's latest product looks set to change that. The AYANEO Next Lite is the first non-Valve device to ship with the open-source SteamOS installed as standard, which means it should offer the same kind of user experience as the Steam Deck.

Rocking a 7-inch 800p display, Hall effect sticks, a 47Wh battery and a case design based on the existing AYANEO Next handheld, the Next Lite is shaping up to be a pretty exciting prospect – although the company is yet to reveal the silicon that is powering it, or what price it will retail for.

AYANEO's handhelds tend to be on the expensive side, usually because they feature cutting-edge internals, such as the latest chipsets. Given that it's blessed with the 'Lite' name, it may well be cheaper than you think.

If you're keen to know more, then AYANEO has said that it will be opening 'subscriptions' for the system tomorrow night, whatever that means. The company has traditionally taken the crowdfunding route with its products, so perhaps it is taking a slightly different route with the Next Lite.