Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter is no stranger to the world of video games having voiced characters in various Bethesda games like The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Oblivion, Skyrim, RAGE, and Fallout 4. Yet something else you might not know about her is that she is also a dab hand at Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, as revealed by a recent exchange on Twitter.

The conversation came up after the account @80s_Kidz posted a clip yesterday of Carter in an old Wonder Woman episode from 1978 called "The Skateboard Wiz". This episode saw mobsters kidnap a kid skateboarding champion leading the superhero to have to chase down a gang of goons with the help of her skateboarding skills.

Being an active social media user, Carter later saw the clip online and quote tweeted it, joking above the post that the episode "was training for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2".

The response to this exchange was, for the most part, positive, with people rushing to tell Carter how much they admired Wonder Woman growing up and applauding her for wearing a helmet (safety first!). But there was also inevitably somebody waiting in the wings ready to doubt her game-playing credentials asking her, "What do you know about THPS 2, you’re older than my mother!?"

In response, Carter delivered an excellent comeback in two parts, explaining that she had kids right around the time the game came out and that "Moms can and will outshred you all". Now we just need someone to add Wonder Woman to the game!