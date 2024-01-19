Ah, the Game Boy Printer – how we miss thee.

One of the many leftfield accessories Nintendo has released during its history, this portable thermal printer allowed users to print off snaps they'd taken with the equally awesome Game Boy Camera – something which seems impossibly twee today, given tha we all have professional-standard cameras attached to our smartphones.

If you've still got one of these devices lying around, then you may have to dust it off, as a new homebrew Game Boy game makes use of it.

SunnyChow's Song of Morus - Gala of Battle is described as "a Hong Kong-themed bossfight shooting game, about a young Taoist Priestess fighting hostile spiritual creatures and evil magic users."

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Available in early access for $3.99, it's playable on Game Boy hardware, and the developer adds that players should "imagine it's a flappy bird game with auto shoot mechanic."

The really cool part is that there will be 12 unlockable bookmarks to obtain in the game, and these can be printed using the Game Boy Printer.

#gameboy #gbstudio #retrogame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/nlGOFIUD2v This is how you print a bookmark in my game. The graphic is still wip and most characters’ bookmarks need to be unlocked by winning the fight. #gbdev January 15, 2024

If you fancy checking this out, drop by the game's itch.io page.