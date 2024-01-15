Subscribe to Time Extension on

In 1991, Macaulay Culkin was one of the most famous faces on the planet thanks to his starring role in the hugely popular Home Alone.

While the film would get adaptions for a wide range of systems, they were all Sega and Nintendo platforms – and it turns out that the child star had his heart set on a console from a different manufacturer.

As you can see on this clip from The Arsenio Hall Show (thanks, Derek Pascarella), Culkin's request for Christmas wasn't a SNES or Genesis, but a TurboGrafx-16 – the North American version of the PC Engine.

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Hall initially expresses confusion at the request before asking what machine Culkin was playing on when he entered the studio – a Nintendo Game Boy, as it happens.

However, he then reaches backstage to bring out a present, and there are no surprises for guessing what is inside.

Culkin, now aged 43, experienced struggles with fame as he grew up, taking a break from the world of acting in 1995. He recently starred in the tenth season of American Horror Story and is the publisher and CEO of the pop culture media entity Bunny Ears. We hope he still likes the TurboGrafx-16.