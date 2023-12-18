The team behind the fan translation of the Sega Saturn RPG Sakura Wars 2: Thou Shalt Not Die has just issued an update on the project's progress since it began earlier this year.

The team – which includes @NoahSteam_ (Project Lead), @SegaFanatic5188 (Programmer), @matto_bii, @Crouching_Mouse, @natsume__38 (Translators), @JustJoqu (Graphic Artist) and @bowloflentils (Editor) – has completed the English translation for the game's first disc.

As you can see from this Twitter thread, some amazing progress has been made in less than a year, but there's still some way to go. "We're not sure when everything will be finished," adds @bowloflentils before giving a summary of the work remaining. This involves compiling work on the second and third discs as well as ironing out bugs.

On behalf of the whole team, I'm sharing an update on our current progress with the Sakura Wars 2 fan translation. We've been hard at work since January, so we put together a short video showcasing our current build followed by a summary of what we've accomplished this year.🧵 pic.twitter.com/cGvPxl2kgV December 17, 2023

Released exclusively in Japan in 1998, Sakura Wars 2 follows on from the 1996 original, which was also on Saturn. Both games were later ported to the Dreamcast, PC and PSP.

The third and fourth games – Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning? (2001) and Sakura Wars 4: Fall in Love, Maidens (2002) – were on the Dreamcast, while the fifth game – Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love (2005) – was published on PS2 and Wii, and was the first in the series to be released worldwide.

2019's Shin Sakura Wars was a soft reboot of the series for PS4 and also got a global release.