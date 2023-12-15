A new kit that converts early Nintendo Famicom models into a portable device is set to be released in Japan by the end of the year.

The Mobile FC Creation Kit came to our attention earlier this week thanks to the manager of the Ken-Chan home appliance shop @zan2zanjp, who is currently demoing the finished item in his shop (with further information also accessed from a Japanese news post on Hermitage Akihabara and the online manual).

From what we've been able to glean, the kit essentially allows users to take the motherboard out of old Famicom models (those that are labelled HVC-CPU-07) and construct a portable solution equipped with a 3.5-inch LCD to play real Famicom cartridges on the go.

The advantage of this, according to the store owner, is that this essentially means that there are no compatibility issues with the Famicom's pre-existing library of cartridges as the device uses official Nintendo hardware.

@zan2zanjp showed off the device in a video shared on his Twitter account, using the homebrew video game Over OBJ to demonstrate the finished article in action. In that short video, he also tested the sturdiness of its cartridge port when shaken, to show off its durability.

The kit will apparently set users back ¥8,500 (roughly $60 or £47) and will be available to buy from the Tokyo store.

Is this something you'd be interested in? Let us know in the comments!