Update [Mon 20th Nov, 2023 12:10 GMT]: The IndieGoGo campaign for the Aya Neo Slide is now live, meaning you can now pre-order the handheld ahead of its December launch (thanks SteamDeckHQ!).



#AYANEO #SLIDE, Visible Beauty and Reliable Quality You Can Hold! 🎮

"Sunrise White" is fresh and energetic, "Bright Black" is deep and reserved, inheriting AYANEO's profound color aesthetics. Which color do you prefer? 🥰🤔



IGG Pre-order👉https://t.co/F2QtylmPds 🛍️ pic.twitter.com/c72TsQVSky— AYANEO (@AYANEO__) November 20, 2023

The device will be available in 4 different models, all currently available for a special early bird price for a limited time. These include:

A 16gb RAM + 512 gb SSD model - $699 (early bird price) / $799 (IndieGoGo Retail price) / $899 (official retail price)

A 32gb RAM + 512 gb SSD model - $799 (early bird price) / $899 (IndieGoGo retail price) / $999 (official retail price)

A 32gb RAM + 2tb SSD model - $959 (early bird price) / $1059 (IndieGoGo retail price) / $1159 (official retail price)



And a 64gb + 2tb SSD model - 1299 (early bird price) / $1499 (IndieGoGo retail price) / $1599 (official retail price)

Each of these will be available in black and white and are expected to ship in the middle of December.



Subscribe to Time Extension on

Original Story [Fri 22nd Sep, 2023 10:45 BST]: The pre-launch page for Aya Neo's latest handheld gaming PC, the Aya Neo Slide, is coming later today to IndieGoGo.

Packing an AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, the Slide joins the likes of the Aya Neo Air 1S and Aya Neo Kun in the company's expanding lineup of gaming-focus handhelds.

The system boasts a 6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display which slides upward to reveal the keyboard – which has RGB backlit keys.

The device is powered by a 46.2 Wh battery and boasts Hall Sensor analogue sticks for a drift-free experience.

The page will go live at 3:30 PM, Japanese Standard Time – because the company is currently demonstrating its wares at the Tokyo Game Show.