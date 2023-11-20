Update [Mon 20th Nov, 2023 12:10 GMT]: The IndieGoGo campaign for the Aya Neo Slide is now live, meaning you can now pre-order the handheld ahead of its December launch (thanks SteamDeckHQ!).
The device will be available in 4 different models, all currently available for a special early bird price for a limited time. These include:
- A 16gb RAM + 512 gb SSD model - $699 (early bird price) / $799 (IndieGoGo Retail price) / $899 (official retail price)
- A 32gb RAM + 512 gb SSD model - $799 (early bird price) / $899 (IndieGoGo retail price) / $999 (official retail price)
- A 32gb RAM + 2tb SSD model - $959 (early bird price) / $1059 (IndieGoGo retail price) / $1159 (official retail price)
- And a 64gb + 2tb SSD model - 1299 (early bird price) / $1499 (IndieGoGo retail price) / $1599 (official retail price)
Each of these will be available in black and white and are expected to ship in the middle of December.
Original Story [Fri 22nd Sep, 2023 10:45 BST]: The pre-launch page for Aya Neo's latest handheld gaming PC, the Aya Neo Slide, is coming later today to IndieGoGo.
Packing an AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, the Slide joins the likes of the Aya Neo Air 1S and Aya Neo Kun in the company's expanding lineup of gaming-focus handhelds.
The system boasts a 6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display which slides upward to reveal the keyboard – which has RGB backlit keys.
The device is powered by a 46.2 Wh battery and boasts Hall Sensor analogue sticks for a drift-free experience.
The page will go live at 3:30 PM, Japanese Standard Time – because the company is currently demonstrating its wares at the Tokyo Game Show.