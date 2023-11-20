WipEout exploded onto the scene in 1995 and proved to be an instrumental release in the PlayStation's Western launch lineup.

Its combination of fast racing action, a pumping techno soundtrack and impeccable graphic design (thanks to The Designers Republic) resulted in a critical and commercial smash, and WipEout went on to become one of Sony's tentpole franchises, accompanying the PSP and PS Vita releases with day-one software.

Sadly, the series has somewhat fallen by the wayside in recent years, but it remains one of the most instantly recognisable franchises in PlayStation history – and it has also made its way to other platforms, such as N64 and Sega Saturn.

But which WipEout entry is best? Apply your vote below, and you can determine the running order of our list.