Taito's dinosaur-themed fighting game Dino Rex will arrive on Nintendo Switch & PS4 on Thursday, November 16th as part of Arcade Archives, Hamster has announced (thanks Famitsu!).

The game was originally released in arcades back in 1992 and is notable for its unusual list of fighters, which exchanges the typical collection of masked fighters and movie star parodies for a selection of stop-motion-animated dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, and Ceratosaurus (two years prior to Atari Game's similar Primal Rage).

It was created by the team behind the arcade games Gun Frontier and Metal Black (both of which are already available on Arcade Archives) and was developed with Taito's F2 system in mind.

Following its release, it has been reissued a couple of times in the past, including on the Japanese PS2 compilation Taito Memories Jokan II and more recently, Taito Milestones 2 for Nintendo Switch.

The game isn't one of Taito's finest by any measure but is so endearingly odd that we can see it being worth the pickup if you fancy some nonsensical dinosaur action or just love collecting weird and wonderful fighting games for your Nintendo Switch or PS4 library. You can see some footage of the game below: