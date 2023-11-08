Hamster has revealed today that this week's Arcade Archives release will be Konami's 1985 kung-fu beat 'em up Shao Lin's Road (otherwise known as Kicker).

The game, in case you're unfamiliar, was originally made available in the arcades, where it was marketed as a follow-up to the hugely successful Yie Ar Kung-Fu.

It was later ported to home computers like the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum, and has been reissued a few times in collections such as Konami Arcade Classics for the PlayStation, Konami Classics Series: Arcade Hits for the Nintendo DS, and Xbox Game Room.

The gameplay consists of a series of mostly static stages (that scroll slightly to the left and right) where players must defeat a set number of characters on screen as they emerge from doorways. There are plenty of power-ups to unlock in order to help them do this, including a large iron ball to kick at enemies, fireballs, and a barrier-like attack. These are obtained from defeating the enemies that appear wearing bright green clothing.

Shao-Lin's Road should be available to buy starting tomorrow (November 9th) from the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store for Nintendo Switch and PS4. You can view a longplay of the game below: