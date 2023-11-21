Update [Tue 21st Nov, 2023 13:30 GMT]: Pre-orders for Read Only Memory's WipEout: Futurism are now live, with the limited edition capped at just 1000 copies.
Penned by game industry veteran Duncan Harris, the 320-page book will cover the design and development of the famous anti-grav racing series. Design work will be overseen by The Designers Republic alumni Michael C Place/Studio Build.
The limited edition costs £75 and allows you to pick a cover based on the teams from the WipEout universe. It will launch in the Autumn of 2024 alongside the general release edition of the book.
Original Story [Sat 18th Nov, 2023 12:05 GMT]: Back in 2017, British publisher Read Only Memory announced it was working on a book about the futuristic racing series WipEout.
Fast forward to the present, and the book is finally coming to fruition – and is expected to launch next year.
The publisher has given an announcement date of November 21st 2023 12:00 GMT – this could be when the book is officially shown off, or it could be when pre-orders go live.
The WipEout series began life on the PlayStation back in 1995 and helped the console win over countless fans via its combination of slick gameplay, amazing music and brilliant graphic design. It would spawn a series which includes WipEout 2097, Wip3out, WipEout Pure and WipEout Omega Collection.
Read Only Memory has published a series of books on video games, covering topics such as The Bitmap Brothers, the Sega Mega Drive and the cult British TV show GamesMaster.