In 1998, the Japanese developer Asmik Ace Entertainment released LSD: Dream Emulator, an exploration-based game for the PlayStation 1, initially conceived by the multimedia artist Osamu Sato, and inspired by a dream journal of one of the studio's other employees.

The game only received a limited release in Japan but became fairly well-known among Western players with the rise of YouTube Let's Plays and other online media coverage, which seemed to champion the title for its unusual first-person gameplay that sees the player navigating their way through a series of playable dream spaces.

With the game achieving a sort of cult status, it's therefore understandable why someone might try to set out to remake and revamp the game, as is the case with the PC remake LSD: Revamped.

LSD: Revamped is a fan project from the developer Figglewatts, who has taken it upon themselves to develop a new remake of the surreal PlayStation cult classic. It only recently caught our eye thanks to the launch of V.02, which sees all of the interactive objects from the PS1 game implemented for the very first time. It looks to be well worth checking out if you're a fan of the original, and seems to have some exciting plans for building on the experience in the future.



Here's a description of the project from itch.io:

"LSD: Revamped aims to make LSD playable on modern hardware whilst retaining the look and feel of the original game. It adds a number of optional quality-of-life enhancements such as customisable control schemes, increased resolutions, and a better framerate.

"The game is still in development, and there are more updates planned. The contents of these updates can be found by visiting the website (lsdrevamped.net). The biggest thing planned to be added is support for player-created content (mods). This will allow players to add their own dreams, music, textures, and objects."

You can grab the in-development remake here.