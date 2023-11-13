Castlevania: Bloodlines has just gotten a new patch which will make it easier to play on the Analogue Pocket and Mega Sg.

While the game already has a password system to save progress, this new patch by BillyTime!Games is a much more elegant solution – especially on FPGA-based systems, where save states aren't currently available across the board.





Castlevania - Bloodlines SRAM is here! Starting the week off, this hack was made last week and has been on my list for at least two years.Castlevania - Bloodlines SRAM is here! https://t.co/VaiQPph9b2 November 13, 2023

The patch saves the game automatically when you start a new level or lose a life. To load your save state, you hold 'B' and press 'Start' on the game's title screen. Keep your finger on the B button as you select your character, and the game will pick up where you last left off.

This might sound like a minor fix, but it's one that we personally can't wait to use on our Analogue Pocket.