Aya Neo has just dropped a ton of exciting new information about its upcoming products.

The news comes courtesy of a blog post shared on its website earlier today, where the hardware developer gave a closer look at its 'Remake' product line, which features the motto "Interpret Retro, Reshape Classic" and includes new devices based on retro machines like the Nintendo DS, Nintendo Game Boy, NES, and SNES, in addition to the Apple Macintosh computer. So below we've summarized all the biggest news that was announced about these upcoming devices in one easy-to-read list.

Aya Neo Pocket DMG

Looking at this device, it's impossible not to think about Analogue Pocket. Announced earlier today, the Aya Neo Pocket DMG appears to be Aya Neo's attempt at creating its own vertical Game Boy-style device and is still being kept somewhat under wraps for the time being.

Aya Neo, for instance, hasn't announced any information about the specs for the device, and there are only a few close-up images of the handheld available that demonstrate that it will also feature shoulder buttons and an analogue joystick in addition to four face buttons.

Aya Neo FLIP KB & Aya Neo FLIP DS

We covered the original announcement of the Aya Neo FLIP keyboard edition back in September, but since then, Aya Neo has also announced another DS-style version of the device that replaces the keyboard with a touchscreen similar to the classic Nintendo handheld.

From everything we've heard so far, it seems that both handhelds are expected to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset, which seems to be the go-to at the moment for a lot of emulation-based devices.

Aya Neo Slide

The Aya Neo Slide is another one of the devices we already knew about prior to the post and have also covered on the site before.

It also packs an AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset and notably features a slide-out QWERTY keyboard and a 6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

Here is the pre-launch page.

Aya Neo Retro Mini PC AM01

The Aya Neo Retro Mini PC AM01 was one of the surprises from this set of announcements. As the name suggests, it is a mini PC that will fulfill a bunch of different uses, including gaming.

The design is clearly meant as a tribute to the Apple Macintosh and even includes a small, multi-coloured rectangle on the right of the device referencing the early Apple logo. It will apparently feature "various processor versions and customizable hardware configurations", and can be bought pre-installed with Windows 11.

According to the post, it will be launching in mid-to-late November. Here is the pre-launch page.

Aya Neo Retro Mini PC AM02

Not content with announcing just one mini PC, Aya Neo also revealed the Aya Neo Retro Mini PC AM02, another small computer that features a design reminiscent of the Nintendo Entertainment System.

It contains a front-loading cassette slot, where the USB and 3.5mm audio ports can be found, as well as a secondary screen that can be used to display information like the time.

Aya Neo Retro Power Bank

In addition to all of the handheld emulation devices and PCs that were announced, Aya Neo also unveiled a new SNES-inspired accessory.

The Aya Neo Retro Power Bank is a new pocket-sized power source styled after the SNES / Super Famicom and features two USB-C ports where you'd expect to find the controller slots. It is the first of a number of retro accessories that Aya Neo plans to release, with the company announcing more will be revealed in the future to create a diverse line of products.