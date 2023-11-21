Allister Brimble, the composer behind a bunch of classic soundtracks including the various Alien Breed titles, has just contributed some original music for a brand-new release for the Commodore Amiga.

The confusingly-titled C64 - The Mysterious Cassette is a text adventure game developed by the Italian studio Darkage Software. It apparently focuses on a young 12-year-old boy who inherits a mysterious audio tape that belonged to their grandfather and is based on an Italian novel called "C64 – La Cassetta del Mistero" by Carlo Pastore.

It certainly sounds like an interesting set-up for an adventure game, with plenty of room for mystery and intrigue, and we'll certainly make no complaints about the potential of hearing a new Allister Brimble soundtrack. But bizarrely, it doesn't seem like there are any actual screenshots of the game itself anywhere on any of the store pages, despite it already being for sale.

In fact, the only images they've shared raise more questions, featuring strange AI-looking images of old white men and inconsistently designed flying machines. It's a weird marketing decision and doesn't exactly inspire confidence, at least in our opinion, especially when you consider the publisher is selling physical versions for €29.99.

As a result, we're probably going to have to wait this one out, and hope that in the future, Darkage either adds some more transparency around the game or that Brimble posts the soundtrack separately where we can buy it without having to take a lucky dip on the €9.99 digital version.