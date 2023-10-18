Subscribe to Time Extension on

The latest installment in Lost in Cult's ongoing series of premium gaming journals 'Lock-on' is now accepting pre-orders online.

'Lock-On Vol.006' will feature over 400 pages of essays, concept galleries, and artwork and will pay tribute to the past, present, and future of gaming covering 65+ games and series like Final Fantasy, The Legend of Zelda, Oxenfree, Alan Wake, Disney Illusion Island, and Frog Detective.





One of the greatest celebrations of video game culture ever put to paper.



📖 400+ pages. 65+ games. Countless writers, artists, and interviews with industry icons.



This is our love letter to gaming.



Pre-order now: pic.twitter.com/6UqI445ZFZ [lock-on] Vol. 006 is now funding 🔓One of the greatest celebrations of video game culture ever put to paper.📖 400+ pages. 65+ games. Countless writers, artists, and interviews with industry icons.This is our love letter to gaming.Pre-order now: https://t.co/MA4in5zSOb October 17, 2023

There are four options available to pick from, including a softcover (24.99), a hardcover (49.99), a bundle featuring all of the previous 'Lock-On' journals (£99.99), and a deluxe version (£119.99) containing additional extras like Alien Hominid 'Mars Attacks' style cards, Castle Crashers papercrafts, art prints, posters, and more.

If you want to pick up the latest volume, you can do so at Lost in Cult's website. Orders are expected to ship in Q2 2024.

While there, you may also want to check out the recently announced 'The Console Chronicles' book, which is Time Extension's upcoming collaboration with the publisher charting the incredible history of the console industry.