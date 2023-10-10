Konami just successfully filed a trademark for Hudson Soft and Red Company's adventure game series Galaxy Fräulein Yuna at the Japanese patent office, causing some Japanese fans to speculate whether something new might be on the horizon (thanks Gosokkyu!).

Originally making its debut on the PC Engine Super CD-ROM² in 1992, the Galaxy Fräulein Yuna series was a collaboration between the Japanese developer Red Company and the publisher Hudson Soft and focused on a young girl named Yuna Kagurazaka who inherits magical powers and is tasked with saving the universe from the forces of evil.

In addition to the original release, it also comprised a number of sequels, re-releases, and ports, for platforms like the Sega Saturn, Sony PlayStation, and PlayStation Portable, as well as two animated miniseries. However, it hasn't seen anything new for more than a decade with its publisher Hudson Soft merging with Konami Digital Entertainment in 2012.

Just recently, though, it appears that Konami Digital Entertainment has filed a new trademark for the name, covering everything from game programs to virtual reality headsets to prize-winning arcade machines to electronic ticket-issuing machines, and plenty of other commercial products.

Could this be a sign that something interesting may be on its way? Or is Konami simply taking steps to protect the Hudson Soft back catalogue? Let us know your thoughts!