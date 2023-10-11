Hardware manufacturer Analogue has just teased something for next week.

The maker of the Super Nt, Mega Sg and Analogue Pocket has posted on Twitter that it plans to make an announcement on Monday, October 16th.

As for what this could be, some people are already speculating. One eagle-eyed Twitter user made the connection between the black and gold colour scheme used in the tweet and the signature colours of the Neo Geo AES.

Analogue has previously tackled that particular system, but using original parts inside a wooden shell. Perhaps an FPGA-based offering is in the works?

Or, perhaps this news relates to the already confirmed Analogue Duo, which plays PC Engine / TG-16 games?

Let us know your predictions below.