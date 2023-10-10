Retro-Bit has just revealed its Saturn Pro Controller, a new wireless pad which aims to be the only Saturn interface you'll ever need.

Boasting 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for low-latency input, the Saturn Pro Controller has dual analogue sticks which use Hall Effect technology to avoid drift.

There's a 500mAh battery inside, which is charged via the pad's USB-C connector. Furthermore, Retro-Bit has added two additional shoulder buttons, bringing the total to four.

The Saturn Pro Controller costs $49.99. It's expected to launch before the end of the year.