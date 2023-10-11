Dreamcast hacker and translator Derek Pascarella has just released an English language patch for Triangle Service's shmup, Trizeal.

Published on the Dreamcast in 2005, Trizeal is one of the last games to be officially released on the console. It was also published on the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Trizeal Remix was released for Windows in 2016, and a sequel, Exzeal, arrived in 2007.





A lot more work went into this game's patch development than I originally anticipated...



Founded in 2002 by former Konami staffer Toshiaki Fujino, Triangle Service is also responsible for XII Stag, XIIZEAL and Arcade Love: Plus Pengo.

The related game Deltazeal arrived on Nintendo Switch in August of this year.