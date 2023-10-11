Atari's been splashing the cash recently, acquiring not just Nightdive Studios but also Moby Games and AtariAge.

As part of this process of hoovering up assets, the company has also picked up the rights to hundreds of games from Micropose, Infogrames and Accolade – and Bubsy is one of the franchises it now owns.

Created by the late Michael Berlyn, Bubsy starred in a handful of platforming titles in the '90s, kicking off with Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind.

Atari CEO Wade Rosen has been speaking to MinnMax and has revealed that the company is open to pitches when it comes to resurrecting the series:

I think eventually, a good Bubsy game needs to be made. That's a good example of an IP you think people might like... if there's good Indie platforming teams and they want to reach out, we'd certainly be interested in hearing those things.





So there you have it; if you're the head of a small indie who wants to give Bubsy the sequel he deserves, drop Atari a line – you never know, you might actually get somewhere.