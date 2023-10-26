All outstanding pre-orders for the all-in-one retro gaming system Polymega will be shipped to customers this year, claims manufacturer Playmaji.

Originally announced in 2017, the system has had a particularly troubled route to market. Pre-orders opened in 2018, and we were lucky enough to have been sent a review unit in 2020, but since then, shipments have barely trickled through to customers – at one point, Playmaji admitted that production numbers got as low as 50 units a month.

Political turmoil in Myanmar, where units are being assembled, didn't help, and the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down distribution and impacted Playmaji's ability to source components.

We get a lot of emails from concerned customers who still have no idea when their Polymega system is likely to arrive, and, upon contacting Playmaji for a statement, we have been told:

"We are on track to fulfil all the remaining pre-orders this year."

Playmaji adds that it's still on course to release its N64 Element Module for the Polymega, which will allow users to play the likes of Super Mario 64, GoldenEye 007 and Mario Kart 64 on their machines. However, the Polymega light gun, which is based on the Sinden Light Gun, still doesn't appear to have a solid release window.

The company recently outlined its plans for the Polymega app, which will allow users to leverage their retro collections across a wide range of platforms via the Polymega XL subscription service. It also announced the Polymega Remix, a cut-down version of the base system which connects to your PC and will retail for $149.

On top of all this, Playmaji has also announced a "strategic collaboration" with Atari which will see the pair work together on "innovative retro hardware and software initiatives."