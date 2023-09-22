Aya Neo's latest handheld gaming PC, the Aya Neo Slide, will be available to pre-order on IndieGoGo later today, it has been confirmed.

Packing an AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, the Slide joins the likes of the Aya Neo Air 1S and Aya Neo Kun in the company's expanding lineup of gaming-focus handhelds.

The system boasts a 6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display which slides upward to reveal the keyboard – which has RGB backlit keys.

The device is powered by a 46.2 Wh battery and boasts Hall Sensor analogue sticks for a drift-free experience.

The crowdfunding campaign kicks off at 3:30 PM, Japanese Standard Time – because the company is currently demonstrating its wares at the Tokyo Game Show.