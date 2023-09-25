The kind of collectors who'll pay $5K for a boxed copy of this game aren't doing it to play it, its for one of two reasons: Speculation that it will increase in value, or because they are an actual gamer who feel attached to owning something infamous with unique story behind its history.

The "story" of why this game is rare is what that makes it so expensive in the first place. Most games with a similarly short print run don't reach this level of value. Of course, this game was Blockbuster exclusive - probably the most famous example of a Blockbuster exclusive, because people who were around in the early 90s remember the big advertising campaign around the original Clayfighter, so there is some franchise/novelty appeal to this one.

So, some people have nostalgia for the series, and MANY more have nostalgia for Blockbuster specifically. I can very easily see that if you're willing to pay $5k for the game, predominantly for this story and link to Blockbuster, then a blockbuster receipt to go with the game makes it a lot more appealing. $300 to be able to enhance that story seems a bargain by comparison.

Of course... I personally think they are insane 😂 But each to their own. I think the most I've ever paid for a videogame is around £500, but that was years ago when I was a bit more flush. (Film industry is NOT what it was pre-pandemic!) Many would say even that's far too much. I understand those who think $70 is too high for a game. Nowadays I wouldn't pay £500 that much for a single game, no matter how rare. I really want a physical copy of Shantae and the Pirate's Curse for Switch but I'm not comfortable paying the kind of money it goes for.

However, I do understand the value of having a game tied to a retailer you are nostalgic for. I've paid very slightly extra for games on ebay if they come with price stickers from Woolworths, Toys R Us or Dixons, as these were the places I bought games from most often as a kid. If they come with a reciept, I get a kick out of being able to see the original price, date and location and imagine buying it back then. I certainly don't throw receipts away when I find them inside games - there's something neat about feeling attached to the history of the item. Not $300 worth of neat, but that's just me.