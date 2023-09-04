The homebrew developer Rik Nicol has announced that pre-orders are now live for the upcoming Game Boy Advance title Goodboy Galaxy — a game about a canine explorer stranded on a hostile planet. So if you happened to miss the original Kickstarter campaign for the project back in 2021 and want to pick up a copy, now's a chance!

There are nine different physical versions available on First Press Games, including regular (€54,99), limited (€79,99), and collector's editions (€99,99) for Europe, North America, and Japan.

The regular edition includes regionally-specific packaging, a GBA cartridge of the game, a cartridge protection case, a full-color manual, a sticker sheet, and a numbered silver-colored collector coin. The limited edition, meanwhile, adds a special slipcase, mini artbook, soundtrack, an iron-on patch, and a domed sticker sheet to this; whereas the collector's edition also incorporates an adorable "Maxwell" plush, an A4 comic and sticker sheet, and a double-sided A2 poster, in addition to a premium box to hold everything in.

Here's a description of the game's story and features taken from the store page:

"Maxwell's homeworld is nearing collapse. In a last-ditch effort to find help, he hyperjumps where no dog has gone before. Stranded, he finds himself at the edge of a hostile system - if there's any hope of return and rescue he'll need every friend (and every weapon) he can find. Like all underdogs, the odds are stacked against him, but you can't keep a good dog down. -Explore jam-packed levels with multiple routes

-Make 50+ friends and collect their friendship cards

-Upgrade your blaster with special abilities

-Find hidden areas and triumph over boss encounters"

There is currently a demo of the game available on itch.io. The game will also be coming to Nintendo Switch + PC in the future too. Should you want to learn more about the project and its origins, you can read Nintendo Life's interview with Nicol from back when the Kickstarter was launched.