Sonic Mania gave many Sonic fans their dream game, and while Sega has returned to 3D visuals for its upcoming Sonic Superstars, the fan-made Sonic Triple Trouble 16-bit is available to scratch that old-school itch.

Developed by Noah N. Copeland, the game is a 16-bit reimagining of the Game Gear title Sonic The Hedgehog: Triple Trouble. It's unofficial but incredibly polished, and is free to download on Windows, Android and Mac.

The new update introduces Amy Rose as a playable character in the game's 'Freeplay' mode, and also allows players to select from three different move sets based on existing games, including Sonic Origins and Sonic Superstars.



- Amy Rose PLAYABLE in FreePlay!

Select from 3 movesets: Origins, Superstars, & S3 Air

- Super Forms for All Characters! (FreePlay only)

- Option to replace lives with coins ala Sonic Origins.

Super Forms are also included for all characters in the Freeplay mode, and you can also choose to replace lives with coins. Finally, Japanese language support has been assed, alongside Turkish.

You can read more about the creation of Sonic Triple Trouble 16-bit here.