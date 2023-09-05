Atari and Plaion recently announced the Atari 2600+, a new version of the classic console that is capable of running all 2600 and 7800 games via crisp HDMI.
Twitter user Selena the Retro-Princess has been lucky enough to get some hands-on time with the console, and took a photo of the rear of the machine, showing off some of its features.
Perhaps the most important feature is the USB-C port, which apparently will be used to deliver firmware updates to the machine. This, of course, also opens the door for hackers – and it's highly likely that at some point, they'll be able to crack the 2600+ and permit users to upload their own ROMs to the console.
The Atari 2600+ launches this November and will cost $129.99/€119.99/£99.99.