Atari and Plaion recently announced the Atari 2600+, a new version of the classic console that is capable of running all 2600 and 7800 games via crisp HDMI.

Twitter user Selena the Retro-Princess has been lucky enough to get some hands-on time with the console, and took a photo of the rear of the machine, showing off some of its features.



It's got difficulty switches and a toggle for 16:9 or 6:4.

Also I was told they're hoping to provide updates through the USB-C power port, which suggests we'll be able to softmod this unit, which is very intriguing...!pic.twitter.com/zH5O1RMKLH I took this pic of the back of Atari's upcoming 2600+It's got difficulty switches and a toggle for 16:9 or 6:4.Also I was told they're hoping to provide updates through the USB-C power port, which suggests we'll be able to softmod this unit, which is very intriguing...! #retro September 4, 2023

Perhaps the most important feature is the USB-C port, which apparently will be used to deliver firmware updates to the machine. This, of course, also opens the door for hackers – and it's highly likely that at some point, they'll be able to crack the 2600+ and permit users to upload their own ROMs to the console.

The Atari 2600+ launches this November and will cost $129.99/€119.99/£99.99.