As we've already established, there are loads of options when it comes to playing retro games today - but you can roughly divide those choices into two camps: handheld and on the TV (or your computer monitor).

The former option is well served these days thanks to the proliferation of portable emulator devices from the likes of Anbernic, Analogue and Retroid, but you can also play vintage games on the go via your Switch or even your smartphone. Let's also not forget that there are a great many classic handheld systems which are still in active service today; it's not uncommon to see people using Game Boys and Nintendo DS consoles out in public.

Playing handheld is the ideal way for those of us who have families and therefore don't get as much access to the living room TV as we'd like; it's also the preferred choice for people who do a lot of travelling.

For the latter choice, you've obviously got the option to play your classic console the way it was intended (rather than via a portable emulation device), or you can experience vintage games via the online stores of your Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo console, hooked up to the big screen. When playing on a TV, you're guaranteed to get the best possible experience from an AV perspective, and there's also the opportunity to really embrace the retro vibe and invest in an old-school CRT set.

