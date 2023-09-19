Update #2 [Tue 19th Sep, 2023 10:05 BST]: Atari and MyArcade have opened up pre-orders for their brand new game console, the Gamestation Pro (which is not to be confused with Atari's other recently announced retro console, the Atari 2600+).

According to the store page now live on MyArcade, the device will feature over 200 games, including officially licensed titles that were originally released for the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, and the arcade. The console connects to a modern TV via an HDMI cable and is powered with a USB-C. It is decorated with RGB LED lights, allows users to create game saves, and will ship with two 2.4 GHz wireless joysticks that include built-in paddles.

You can pre-order the machine now from MyArcade's website, with the console expected to ship on October 31st. It will cost $99.99.

Update #1 [Sun 8th Jan, 2023 10:25 GMT]: Atari and MyArcade have now officially revealed the hardware they were teasing for this year's CES.

First up is the Micro Player, a tiny arcade cabinet that is very similar to others that MyArcade has produced over the past few years. It will retail for $59.99 and will come with a selection of pre-loaded Atari games.

Next up is the Pocket Player, which is the handheld variant of this trio. This is also going to sell for $59.99.

The most exciting of the bunch is the Gamestation Plus. No price was given for this, but we do know it will come with 2600, Atari 7800, and Atari Arcade titles.

Original Story [Wed 4th Jan, 2023 16:30 GMT]: Atari and MyArcade have formed a pretty successful partnership over the past few years, with the former allowing the latter to create unique hardware based on some of its most famous properties.

Now, the pair have announced that new hardware products will be announced at this year's CES event, which is due to take place tomorrow (Thursday, January 5, 2023) and will last until Sunday (thanks, RetroDodo).

A few teaser photos have been published so far, including one which appears to show a redesigned variant of the classic Atari CX40 joystick, which launched alongside the VCS / 2600:

It would appear that this joystick is intended to be used with a home console system, which is teased in another set of images:

There's also a handheld system in the works, it would seem:

#retrogaming #newyear #ces pic.twitter.com/CXt5DMpYN3 As we Launch into the New Year we are getting close to sharing with you what we have been working on! What do you think it is? #newproduct January 2, 2023

Finally, we have a mini-arcade system, which is more in line with other MyArcade products:

Given that Atari already has the struggling VCS on the market, we'd imagine that the MyArcade home system isn't going to be in quite the same price bracket – it might be prudent to expect a simple 'plug-and-play' box loaded with 2600 ROMs, given the previous collaborations between these two firms. Still, we'd like to be surprised here.

Outside of losing money on hardware and hawking NFTs, Atari has also teamed up with Digital Eclipse to create the brilliant Atari: The 50th Anniversary Celebration for modern-day systems.

What do you make of these images so far? What hopes do you have for this series of systems?