SNK's Metal Slug series has been thrilling gamers since 1996, when it made its debut on the Neo Geo AES / MVS. Since then, we've seen multiple sequels and spin-offs, with the latest entry – Metal Slug Tactics – on the way soon.
If you simply can't get enough of this run-and-gun franchise, then you might be interested in Yamato's new range of model kits, focused on the 1999 entry Metal Slug X (thanks, Wario64).
The kits are included in a six-vehicle bundle, and each comes with an unpainted mini-figure. Bonus parts are also included which can be used to build the Space Tank vehicle.
Here's what's in the kit, which launches in October:
- SV-001/II "Metal Slug" tank
- SV-F07V "Slug Flyer"
- Joint Operation Tank "Shoe"
- Tank 4-2, Type B, "Melty Honey"
- Hynek Tank "Nop03 Sarubia"
- Land Seek truck
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.