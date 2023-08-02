While the Pokémon series started life on the Game Boy – a system that was released prior to the arrival of the SNES – Nintendo's 16-bit system never got any Pocket Monster love back in the day.

However, modder Below Average Gaming has taken it upon himself to fix this oversight by 'porting' Pokémon Blue, Red, Yellow, Gold and Silver to the SNES (thanks, GameRant).

He has created five cartridges which hint at an alternate reality where Nintendo officially released these games for home console fans – but there is, of course, more than meets the eye in this situation.

Below Average Gaming has taken a Super Game Boy accessory – which allows you to play Game Boy games on your SNES – and performed some seriously complex modding to create these self-contained carts.

This isn't some simple cut-and-shut job, either; the mod requires you to desolder the Super Game Boy's cartridge connector, fix the clock speed (using a special Super Game Boy Clock Mod board), solder on a flex cable and fit an SGB Link board to allow trading to take place as normal. He then had to cut out the inside of a SNES cart shell to make everything fit and print his own custom cart label. Phew!

You can watch a video of the entire process below, which shows just how good you need to be with a soldering iron.