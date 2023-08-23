As part of the Xbox @ Gamescom livestream, Revolution Software has revealed a look at two new Broken Sword titles. This includes an enhanced remaster of the first game in the series called Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged and a brand new title starring George Stobbart and Nico Collard called Broken Sword: Parzival's Stone.

Broken Sword is a point-and-click adventure series, which started all the way back in 1996. There are five games in the series in total, with the last title being Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, which launched episodically between 2013 to 2014 on computers and PlayStation Vita (before eventually being released on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch).





Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged is expected to launch in early 2024. Broken Sword: Parzival's Stone, meanwhile, doesn't have a release date yet. The two games are in development for PC, console (sadly no specification as to which), and mobile.

Here's a description of Parzival's Stone, taken from the press release:

"Broken Sword - Parzival’s Stone will be a brand new adventure in the series and is in development for console, PC, and mobile. The game employs a revolutionary ‘super 2D’ visual approach. George and Nico reunite but soon find themselves embroiled in a terrifying conspiracy involving Nazi treasure hunters, brutal medieval histories, and Quantum Physics. Like all Broken Sword games, it can be played without any prior knowledge of the previous titles. A focus on user experience will ensure the game appeals to fans of the series as well as a new generation of adventure gamers."

You can check out some screenshots of the two games below: