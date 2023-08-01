As spotted by Goldwing1992 and Masterlinkuei on Twitter, some footage of the unreleased Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures port for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis has found its way online, courtesy of the YouTube channel Video game Shadows.

Video game Shadows uploaded the roughly 3-minute video of this unreleased version of the game three weeks ago, with it showing off the port's title screen, as well as the attract mode cycling through the several scenarios included within. It all looks fairly similar to the original Super Nintendo version at first glance, with some slight cosmetic changes like a wider field of view, a more realistic palette, and an altered UI.

Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures, in case you've never heard of it, was a Super Nintendo game that adapted all three Indiana Jones' films that had been released up until that point, including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. A conversion for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis was planned for release following the Super Nintendo version, with US Gold handling the publishing and publications, such as Computer & Video Games and Sega Magazine, even reviewing the game in July 1995. However, according to the Factor 5 co-founder Julian Eggebrecht, this was cancelled after US Gold went out of business in 1996.

In the decades since, preservationists have managed to identify three different ROMs of the game, which are currently in the possession of Factor 5 (which was revived as a company back in 2017), the MAME development veteran David 'mamehaze' Haywood, and another unknown individual. Sadly, though, it appears that the game is still undumped, with Factor 5 apparently telling the other owners it plans to release the port legally at some point in the future (something that still hasn't come to pass).

Something worth noting is that this new footage isn't the only video that we actually have of the game. Back in 2021, Haywood streamed his copy of the game online and uploaded the footage to YouTube. This footage was taken down for some reason but is now archived on Master Linkuei's YouTube channel. You can watch it below:

