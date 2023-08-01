24 years ago, Sega released the Dreamcast in North America to an overwhelmingly positive response. It was the biggest launch in entertainment history, generating $98 million in sales – more than both the PlayStation and Nintendo 64 launches.

However, as we know, the positive outlook wasn't to last, and less than two years later, Sega announced it was exiting the hardware sector to focus on third-party publishing.

It's often stated as fact that the Dreamcast was the console which caused Sega's issues, but former CEO Peter Moore – responding to an IGN feature titled "How Dreamcast Killed Sega's Hardware Reign" - refutes that stance:

Sad to reflect, even 24 years later, what might have been for the Dreamcast. We were truly taking gamers where gaming was going. And for the record, IMHO it was the financial trauma created by the Saturn debacle that led to the downfall of Sega’s hardware reign. https://t.co/7MFKJ7imQu July 31, 2023

Former Sega president Shoichiro Irimajiri recently echoed Moore's sentiments, pinning the blame on the Sega 32X and Saturn, both of which preceded the Dreamcast:

"It turned out to be a huge strategic blunder, and it would cost us heavily until the very end," said Irimajiri when discussing Sega's 32X and Saturn systems. "The American third-parties that were counting on the next-generation hardware were thrown into great confusion, and they ended up going to the PlayStation. They didn’t continue on to the Saturn."

Dreamcast would go on to sell 9.13 million units worldwide.